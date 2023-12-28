Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Guna district hospital on Thursday to meet the victims of the tragic accident, which claimed 13 lives, injured 17 injured and suspended two authorities for negligence.

CM Yadav ordered the suspension of the RTO (Regional Transport Officer) for not conducting a check on vehicles and the CMO (Chief Municipal Officer) for delayed response in sending the fire brigade team to the accident spot.

After meeting the victims of the accident, CM Yadav told ANI, "The incident occurred around 8:30 pm last night. 13 people have died in the accident. I am trying to get every possible detail of the accident and strict action will be taken against the responsible people in it."

"After analysing the preliminary investigation, I have decided that the RTO will be suspended immediately for not conducting a check on vehicles and CMO will also be suspended for delayed response in sending the fire brigade team to the spot. Strict actions will also be taken against the high-level officials responsible for the incident," he added.

A passenger bus collided with a dumper truck and caught fire on Guna-Aron road in Guna district on Wednesday night, killing at least 13 and injuring 17 others, according to the police. The injured are undergoing treatment in the Guna district hospital.

Guna Collector Tarun Rathi said, "13 people died and 17 sustained injuries in the accident. Those who are missing are also being searched and two authorities have been suspended. A case has been registered against the bus driver and bus operator in the matter."

Meanwhile, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Guna Lok Sabha constituency, KP Yadav, said that the chief minister took the matter seriously and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

"It is a tragic incident and the Chief Minister has taken the matter seriously. He has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. Action has also been taken against those who have been negligent, following which the RTO and CMO have been suspended," KP Yadav said.

Earlier, CM Yadav ordered a probe into the matter, following which a four-member investigation committee was formed, which will submit its report in three days. (ANI)

