Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 1,8722350 crores directly into the bank accounts of more than 1 crore women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana on Thursday from Narsinghgarh in Rajgarh district.

This month, each Ladli Behna will receive Rs 1,250 as the regular instalment and an additional Rs 250 as Raksha Bandhan Shagun, making a total of Rs 1,500 per beneficiary before the festival.

Launched in 2023, the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana aims to economically empower women, improve their health and nutritional status, and enhance their participation in household decision-making. Under the scheme, eligible women -- including those who are married, widowed, divorced, or abandoned and aged between 21 and 59 years -- receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,250.

By July 2025, an expenditure of Rs 6,198.88 crore has been incurred under the scheme in the financial year 2025-26.

CM Yadav will also transfer Rs 43.90 crore to over 28 lakh women registered under the Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana (LPG connection holders), non-category Ladli Behna beneficiaries and women registered under the Special Backward Tribes Economic Assistance Scheme in a state-level event at Narsinghgarh. The amount will be provided for gas cylinder refilling via single-click transfer.

Chief Minister Yadav will also participate in a road show scheduled in Narsinghgarh on the same day.

Earlier, on July 13, CM Mohan Yadav said Rs 1,543.16 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 1.27 crore women under the Ladli Behna Yojana scheme.

His remarks came while addressing a program organised for Ladli Behna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Social Security Pension Scheme on Saturday.

"Rs 1,543.16 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 1.27 crore women under the Ladli Behna Yojana scheme... We are also providing help through the PM Ujjawala Yojana scheme and have provided Rs 46 crore and 36 lakhs of the subsidy..." he said. (ANI)

