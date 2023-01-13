Bhopal, Jan 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh on Friday expressed grief at the death of veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav and hailed him for his fight for the rights of farmers and labourers.

Yadav, who also served as a Union minister, died on Thursday night in a private hospital in Gurugram in Haryana at the age of 75.

"Sharad Yadav spent his entire life serving the country and the society. He will remain alive in the hearts of people because of his deeds and thoughts," said Chouhan, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

"Deeply mourn the death of the socialist movement leader, former union minister and my colleague in public life. His death is an irreparable loss to the fight for social justice. He was a tall leader of the socialist movement and I have learnt a lot from him," state Congress president Nath tweeted.

Digvijaya Singh said the veteran politician always fought for the rights of farmers and labourers.

"He always worked for the rights of students when he was active in student politics. We had very good family relations with him. It is an irreparable loss," the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister added.

Yadav's last rites will be performed in his ancestral village Ankhmau in Babai tehsil in Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshangabad) district on Saturday afternoon.

In his long political career, the former Union minister won Lok Sabha elections seven times, was a Rajya Sabha MP four times and also served in Cabinets of Prime Ministers V P Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Besides Jabalpur, he won Lok Sabha polls from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh and Madhepura in Bihar.

