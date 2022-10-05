Ujjain, Oct 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Dussehra and took part in the grand 'Mahakal ki Sawari', describing it as an "extraordinary moment".

His visit comes days ahead of the inauguration of the first phase of the Mahakal corridor project -- Mahakal Lok -- by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11.

"This is an extraordinary moment, and an extraordinary time. Delight is all around and there is an environment of excitement. My greetings to people on Vijayadashami, but this Vijayadashami is different. By blessings of Mahakal Maharaj (Lord Shiva) an amazing Mahakal Lok has been made in Avantika Nagari Ujjain. PM Modi will visit Ujjain on October 11 at 6 pm to dedicate Mahakal Lok to people, " he told reporters as he took part in the procession.

The chief minister had arrived in the holy city around 2.30 pm.

He arrived in Ujjain via air from Indore and after landing at a helipad in Police Line, went to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, a senior police official said.

"He offered prayers at the temple, accompanied by his wife. After temple visit, he visited Kartik Mela ground, and then joined the 'Mahakal ki Sawari' mid-way," another official said.

The ceremonial procession started from the ancient temple and winded its way to the Dussehra Maidan before returning to the temple.

After leaving Dussehra Maidan, the CM went to Circuit House, from where he is expected to shortly leave.

The ceremonial procession this year was a grand one that was held amid a greater fanfare as it took place a few days ahead of the inauguration of the first phase of the ambitious Mahakal corridor development project by Prime Minister Modi.

The city is getting decked up for the big day and a battery of top officials, including the DM, municipal commissioner, city SP, Smart City CEO, and others visited the temple complex and inspected the preparations underway.

On October 11, after the inauguration of the corridor, christened 'Mahakal Lok', Prime Minister Modi, Chouhan and other leaders will gather at Kartik Mela ground near Shipra river for a mega event to mark the occasion.

Preparations are being made at the Maidan for the PM event.

A senior police official on Tuesday said, "All security arrangements have been planned and we are on course ahead of the big event on October 11".

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project here, located around 200 km from the state capital Bhopal.

