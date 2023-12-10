Guna, December 10: After a man allegedly killed a puppy in a CCTV video from Madhya Pradesh's Guna, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised the harshest action against the accused. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted on X and said that the accused has been taken into custody.

"The incident of animal cruelty reported from Guna district is heart-wrenching. Taking action in the case, the accused has been taken into custody. All such acts of barbarity are unpardonable. The harshest action will be taken against the accused for this crime," CM Chouhan said on X. Animal Cruelty in Madhya Pradesh: Man Violently Kicks Puppy After Throwing Him on Ground in Guna; Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Demands Punishment After Heart-Wrenching Video Surfaces.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also posted about the incident and said that it is horrifying and disturbing. "This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. Shivraj Singh Chouhanj Ji, may please see," he said.

In the video, the man first slapped the puppy and then picked it in his one hand and slammed it on the ground. He then got up and kicked the puppy multiple times. The video has stirred public anger, with people calling for justice and action against the accused. Animal Cruelty: Unidentified Person Booked for Killing Cat by Throwing It off Second Floor Flat in Maharashtra’s Thane.

Shivraj Singh Dhabi, former BJP state incharge said on X, "This man is not a human...The accused has been taken into custody, his name is Mrityunjay, father, Vinay Singh, resident of Radha Colony, Guna, Jadoun."

