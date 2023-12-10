Bhopal, December 10: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man violently killed a puppy after throwing the animal on ground and then kicking it repeatedly in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The incident came to limelight after the incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in front of a shop. The CCTV footage shows the young man sitting in front of a closed shop when two puppies approach him, sniffing him playfully. Suddenly, the man's demeanor shifts drastically.

The man grabs one puppy throws it violently on the ground and then kick the puppy repeatedly until the helpless animal succumbs. The remaining five puppies watch in terror as their companion is mercilessly killed. The cruelty of the act and the complete disregard for life left residents deeply disturbed. Animal Cruelty in UK: Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to Prison for Starving, Chaining Dog to Fridge After It Gives Birth to Seven Puppies.

WARNING! Video May Upset Some Viewers

Dear CM @ChouhanShivraj sir @MPPoliceDeptt @JM_Scindia ji -- This is a revolting & barbaric video involving cruelty by a man on a puppy that has shocked collective conscience Incident took place in Guna. Sacred texts say dogs have souls of God. 🙏💔pic.twitter.com/RCJ2CM7sO3 — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) December 9, 2023

The viral video of the brutal incident has also disturbed the minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and he has demanded strict punishment for this cruel act. Scindia posted a message on his social media handle and appealed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to ensure that the culprit gets rigorous punishment. "This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. @ChouhanShivraj Ji, may please see." Animal Cruelty: Unidentified Person Booked for Killing Cat by Throwing It off Second Floor Flat in Maharashtra’s Thane.

CM Chouhan responded to that saying the perpetrator would face the tough action. "Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident. Swift and strict action will be taken to ensure justice is served. We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsible will face the consequences," Chouhan said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2023 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).