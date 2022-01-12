Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday performed Surya Namaskar at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of Swami Vivekanand's Jayanti-National Youth Day.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "Every year, we organise mass programmes for Surya Namaskar on Swami Vivekanand's Jayanti-National Youth Day. Due to COVID, everyone is requested to perform it at home this year."

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry via video conferencing on the National Youth Day.

The birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is celebrated across India as National Youth Day, to honour one of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders. It also marked his ideas on how the young should participate in the modern world while upholding their values.

National Youth Day is celebrated to mark the teachings and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda. A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda, was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas.

The decision to celebrate Vivekananda's birthday as National Youth Day was taken in 1984, and it was first marked on January 12, 1985. (ANI)

