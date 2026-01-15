Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to transfer the financial aid into the bank accounts of 'Ladli Behna' beneficiaries at a state-level Ladli Behna sammelan to be held at Makhan Nagar (Babai) in Narmadapuram district on Friday, January 16.

CM Yadav will transfer an amount of over Rs 1,836 crore to more than 1.25 crores eligible behnas across the state. In addition, over Rs 90 crore will be credited to the accounts of 29 lakh beneficiaries for gas cylinder refilling assistance on the occasion, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister will also perform the Bhoomi-Poojan and inaugurate various development projects during the event.

"Women empowerment is the resolve of the state government. Tomorrow, I will transfer the 32nd instalment into the bank accounts of 'Ladli Behna' beneficiaries and interact with them," CM Yadav wrote in a post on X.

'Ladli Behna Yojana' was launched in June 2023. Under the scheme, the monthly assistance was increased by Rs 250 from November 2025. With this, eligible women beneficiaries are now receiving Rs 1,500 per month as financial assistance. Since June 2023, 31 instalments of monthly financial assistance have been transferred regularly to beneficiaries' accounts till December 2025. The 32nd instalment will be transferred in January 2026.

From June 2023 to December 2025, a total amount of Rs 48,632.70 crore has been transferred to beneficiaries' accounts under the scheme. Between January 2024 and December 2025 alone, transfers amounted to Rs 38,635.89 crore.

'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' has ensured economic security, self-reliance and dignity for women across the State. In the coming period, special efforts will be made to link beneficiary women with employment, self-employment and skill upgradation programmes, enabling them to become even more economically empowered. (ANI)

