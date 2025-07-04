Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday transferred Laptop grants worth Rs 235.58 crore to bank accounts of 94,234 students who scored 75 per cent or more marks in the class 12th board examination of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education in academic session 2024-25.

The laptop aid was given to the students at the rate of Rs 25,000 each under 'Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana' of the School Education Department during a programme held at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal.

After the programme, CM Yadav told reporters, "Today, a programme of providing laptop aid to 94234 students of private as well as government schools across state who scored 75 per cent or more marks in the class 12th board examination of MPBSE was concluded. I am happy to share that the way we have encouraged our students within the last two years is a big achievement. Additionally, with the previous tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and till date over 4 lakh (4, 32,016) students have benefited from the scheme in the last 15 years."

"On the one hand, the state government is providing laptops to students who scored 75 per cent or above marks and scooty to school toppers. Along with the scooty, students who are getting enrolled in class 6th or 9th are provided bicycles. The government is providing funds for uniforms and books are given to students through the government arrangement," the CM said.

Based on Sandipani School, the state government earned international fame. It indicates that the state government is committed to quality school education in schools and, similarly, in all sectors of education. The government is also ready to pay the fees of students for higher education.

"Our children should become educated, successful and take the state forward. Keeping these things in view, the state should grow ahead in the academic field within the country, therefore, medical colleges are also being set up at a fast pace in Madhya Pradesh. Various campuses of all types of universities are opening in Madhya Pradesh. Four days ago, we opened a campus of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in RGPV, Bhopal. With this, I would like to make a note that there will be a revolution in the education field in the future and Madhya Pradesh will progress progressively under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he added.

Under 'Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana', students who have secured 75 per cent or more marks in the Class 12 board exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will receive Rs 25,000 each in their bank accounts for purchasing a laptop. This year, 94,234 meritorious students will receive a total of Rs 235.58 crore under the scheme.

During the Year 2023-24, Rs 224.27 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 89,710 meritorious students under this scheme. The scheme launched in Year 2009-10 has so far benefited 4,32,016 students, with a total disbursement of Rs 1,080.04 crore for laptops in the past 15 years. (ANI)

