Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday attended a Kisan Sammelan in Biaora, Rajgarh district and transferred Rs 277 crores as relief assistance to farmers affected by natural calamities in the district.

CM Yadav also performed Bhoomi Poojan and inauguration of various development projects worth Rs 226.81 crore, including the Rs 33 crore Biaora Urban Water Supply Scheme and 41 other development works worth around Rs 193 crores.

Addressing farmers, the Chief Minister said, "There is no shortage of wealth for farmers in Madhya Pradesh to celebrate Diwali. The state government stands firmly with farmers in every crisis."

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is progressing in every field. Rajgarh has been transformed through the Aspirational District Initiative. Since the formation of the present government, the region has witnessed rapid development, he said.

The CM further said, "It was once difficult to imagine irrigation and proper farming here, but now every field has access to sufficient water. When dry fields get timely irrigation, crops turn to gold. Madhya Pradesh faces no shortage of electricity, and the state's power supply even energises Delhi's metro network."

He called upon the people to contribute to the country's progress with a spirit of patriotism, saying, "Our collective vision must be to see India move forward."

The major announcements made by the Chief Minister on the occasion include, beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana will receive an additional Rs 250 in their accounts on Bhai Dooj, and from next month, Rs 1,500 will be deposited into their accounts every month.

Along with this, Rs 10 crore each will be provided to Biaora Municipal Council and Suthalia Municipal Council for development works, a new girls' higher secondary school will be established in Biaora, road widening and upgradation will be carried out from Peepal Square to the Rajgarh Bypass and on the Suthalia Road and the high schools of Gindaurhat, Semlapar, and Bairasia will be upgraded to higher secondary level. (ANI)

