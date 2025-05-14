Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): A delegation of the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint against state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his objectionable remark about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The party has demanded that the minister be dismissed within 24 hours.

Led by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, the delegation submitted a written complaint at Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal, seeking an FIR against Shah.

Also Read | Historic Breakthrough in Anti-Naxal Operation; India Sure to Be Naxal-Free by Mar 31, 2026, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber), Sujit Tiwari, confirmed receiving the complaint. "A Congress delegation has submitted a written application regarding Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah and a complaint is being registered. We have taken written applications and recorded their statements. We are further investigating the matter," he told ANI.

When asked about whether an FIR had been registered, Tiwari said, "According to the provisions of new laws, first the authenticity of the application has to be verified within 14 days and it is being investigated. Further action will be initiated post investigation."

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: Bookings for Azerbaijan, Turkiye Down 60%; Cancellations Up 250% for Their 'Support' to Pakistan, Says MakeMyTrip.

Speaking to reporters outside the police station, Congress chief Jitu Patwari said, "Following the remark of Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, we have lodged an FIR against him. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that he is proud of the valour of the armed forces, and he also said that the whole country stands in support of the armed forces in this difficult time. He said absolutely right and we stand in support. But a BJP minister gave such a remark, you have not paid attention to it. It shows the difference between what you say and what you act. Why was he not dismissed in 24 hours?"

He further added, "Coming to CM Mohan Yadav, a minister of his cabinet insulted the officers of the army and sisters. Why is the BJP silent on this? If he is not dismissed within 24 hours, we will lodge an FIR against Kunwar Vijay Shah in all the police stations across the state."

In Indore district, Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to Inspector General of Police (IG) Anurag, also demanding that a case be registered against Minister Shah.

Additionally, Congress woman councillor Yashasvi Patel announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for anyone who blackens the minister's face.

Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah had sparked controversy with his remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media during Operation Sindoor.

In response to the backlash, the minister issued an apology. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, he said, "My entire background is from the military. Many of my family members were martyred and were in the military... Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is above my real sister, who performed the national religion and took revenge on those people. She (Qureshi) is more important than my real sister. I had nothing in my mind; if something slipped out of the excitement and hurt someone, then I would like to apologise from the heart. Not once, but I apologise ten times."

He added, "I am a patriotic man, and people of every community worked for the nation. If something slipped out in anger and someone felt bad, I would like to say that I am not a god but a human being. I apologise ten times for it." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)