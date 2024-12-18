Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress workers, led by state party president Jitu Patwari, staged a protest over farmers' issues in Indore district on Wednesday.

The Congress chief accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being the enemy of the nation's farmers, stating that if there was any anti-farmer ideology, it belonged to the BJP.

Farmers had gathered at Devi Ahilya Bai Sabji Mandi on Wednesday morning to protest, and Congress chief Patwari joined them along with other party workers.

The farmers alleged that merchants, in collusion with mandi officials, were purchasing garlic crops at lower rates, prompting their demonstration.

"BJP is the enemy of the farmers of this country. If there is any anti-farmer ideology, it is the BJP. When they (BJP) sought votes during elections, they called for a boycott of Chinese goods. However, when farmers begin to earn a little money from their crops, they import garlic from China through the back door. The garlic that sold at a higher price in recent days was sold at a much lower rate on Wednesday," Patwari told reporters.

The Congress leader called it "unimaginable injustice," claiming that the BJP failed to deliver on promises made to farmers. "They promised to provide an adequate Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat and rice and to double the price of vegetables relative to production costs, but none of this has been fulfilled," he said.

"You (BJP) took votes, gave a Modi guarantee, and promised MSP for wheat at Rs2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs3,100 per quintal, but you have not delivered to date. The then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to double the price of vegetables relative to production costs, but when garlic prices rose, they imported it from China," Patwari added.

He also questioned the government's stance on inflation, asking why it failed to address the interests and rights of farmers.

Meanwhile, Mandi Secretary Naresh Parmar refuted claims of garlic being imported from China. "There is no evidence of Chinese garlic in Indore so far. If such matters arise, necessary action will be taken. I have spoken to both farmers and traders, and they have also denied the presence of Chinese garlic in Indore," Parmar said.

When asked about the low garlic prices, Parmar stated that the issue had not been formally brought to his attention. He added that he had asked for a price slip from complainants and would examine it.

Additionally, farmers claimed they were not receiving fair prices for their crops, with returns not even covering production costs. (ANI)

