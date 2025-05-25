Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): In a press conference held in Bhopal, Congress leaders Arun Yadav, former Union Minister, and Arif Masood, Congress MLA, demanded action against Minister Vijay Shah for his comment on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, citing the BJP's inaction on the matter.

The Congress leaders demanded a fair and independent investigation into the matter under the supervision of the Supreme Court. "We reiterate our demand for Vijay Shah's dismissal and a probe under the Supreme Court's supervision," Arun Yadav said.

"I'm deeply disturbed by the recent statement made by Minister Vijay Shah, a seven-time lawmaker from Khandwa, targeting our brave Army officer Sofia Qureshi. The entire nation is ashamed of his actions, and it's shocking that it's been almost a month since the scandal broke out, yet no action has been taken against him. This raises serious questions about the governments of Madhya Pradesh and India, led by Narendra Modi. My colleague, Arif Masood, will provide more details on this matter," he added.

This comes after Kunwar Vijay Shah stirred a row with his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who briefed the media about Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at an event, Shah had said, "Those who widowed our daughters [in Pahalgam], we sent their sister to teach them a lesson." The state minister later apologised, expressing regret over his remark, "I am not a God; I'm too human, and I apologise ten times."

The minister further said, "I am a patriotic man, and people of every community worked for the nation. If something slipped out in anger and someone felt bad, I would like to say that I am not a god but a human being apologise ten times for it."

Earlier, SP Dalit leader Awadhesh Prasad demanded the dismissal of Madhya Pradesh BJP Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah from the government over his remarks on Colonel Sofia, calling it an insult to the armed forces and the country's military history.

President Ajay Rai too slammed Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Calling Kunwar Vijay Shah's remark an insult to women, the army and the people of the country, Ajay Rai requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the MP Cabinet Minister.

"The nation is saddened by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's insult, who increased the nation's respect. Insult to her is an insult to the women, the army and the people of the country. I request PM Modi to take action against such a leader and suspend him immediately," Ajay Rai said. (ANI)

