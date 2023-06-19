Jabalpur, Jun 19 (PTI) A constable from Sagar district deployed at Jabalpur's Garrison Ground, which is the venue for the International Yoga Day function on June 21, was arrested for allegedly thrashing his sister-in-law, also a policewoman, over a petty issue on Monday, an official said.

Mohan Rajak (32) was arrested for beating his relative Deepa Rajak (30) and has been placed under suspension, Additional Superintendent of Police SK Agrawal told PTI.

"Both Mohan and Deepa are posted in Sagar and were deployed here as part of the International Yoga Day event at Garrison Ground, which will be attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar," he said.

"The process of initiating disciplinary action against the officer who is heading the team of cops from Sagar district is on. Deepa has been admitted in a hospital for medical examination. The process to register an FIR in the case is underway," Agrawal said.

