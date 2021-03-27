Jabalpur, Mar 27 (PTI) A police constable and three others were killed in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place late night on Friday near Ramnagra locality, he said.

"Police constable Jairaj Thakur and one Manish were going on a motorcycle when they got stuck between two trucks crossing in opposite directions," Tilwara police station in- charge Satish Patel said.

The third person, who died in the mishap, was identified as Ram Singh, he said, adding that the process to identify the fourth deceased is on.

These two other victims were apparently pedestrians, Patel said.

One of the trucks got overturned in the accident, he added.

