Bhopal, May 26 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday hoisted a black flag at his official residence here in Madhya Pradesh to mark the completion of six months of protests by farmers at Delhi borders for the repeal of the three agri laws.

The black flag was hoisted on the main entry gate of Singh's residence.

“In a protest against Modi government's anti-farmer laws and to extend support to the ongoing agitation which is completing six months today, a black flag is put up in favour of farmers and in protest against the BJP government,” Singh tweeted.

Farmers agitating at three Delhi border points- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri observed black day against the central laws by raising black flags, shouting anti-government slogans, burning effigies and taking out protest marches.

