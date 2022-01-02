Indore, Jan 2 (PTI) An FIR was registered against two persons for allegedly violating a night curfew order in Madhya Pradesh's Indore by gathering at least 400 people on New Year Eve, police said on Sunday.

The duo is identified as Manish Jat and Manisha. A case was registered against them under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant, said Tejaji Nagar police station incharge RD Kanwa.

Kanwa said when police reached the spot on December 31 late at night after receiving the information, they found that a function was being held during the curfew hours which was attended by at least 400 people.

The officer said the accused duo hailed from Haryana but are currently staying in rural Indore.

Police are searching for the accused duo.

Madhya Pradesh is under night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am due to a rise in coronavirus infections with the Omicron variant.

