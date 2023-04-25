Shahdol, Apr 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol city on Tuesday afternoon following which 32 patients were shifted to other facilities, officials said.

No casualty was reported.

"The blaze erupted in Shri Ram Hospital at around 2:45 pm," said Superintendent of Police Kumar Pratik who was passing from the road in front of the hospital at the time of the incident.

He said the fire broke out in the generator room of the hospital. It was doused before it could spread to other areas of the facility, the SP said.

"A total of 32 patients in the private hospital were evacuated safely and shifted to other facilities, including the district hospital and medical college," the police officer said, adding that appropriate action would be taken after investigation if any illegality is found.

