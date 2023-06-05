Seoni (MP), June 5 (PTI) Four boys in the age group of five to twelve years drowned in different waterbodies in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday, police said.

The incidents occurred in Devgaon and Majhgawan villages.

"Three boys, one of them aged six and two others aged five, drowned in Devgaon pond (around 40 km from Seoni district headquarters) while bathing. A boy who witnessed the incident informed villagers," said Chhapara police station sub-inspector RS Rajput.

He said the trio had died when they were taken out of the water.

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy drowned in the Bainganga river in Majhgawan village, around 50 km away from Seoni, a police official said, adding that the teenage cousin brother of the deceased was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment.

