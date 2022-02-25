Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): A four-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Thursday and the rescue operation to take him out safely is underway.

Sanjeev Srivastava, Umaria district collector speaking to ANI said, "Teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the site and the rescue mission was launched without any delay."

The official Twitter handle of the Umaria public relations officer further informed, "The soil being hard, excavation is now being done by manpower, which is taking time. However, the team is making all efforts to reach the child as soon as possible." (ANI)

