Indore, Dec 30 (PTI) In an unusual agitation, traders of readymade garments in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday fried pakodas, prepared poha and sold vegetables to protest the Centre's decision to hike the Good and Services Tax (GST) from five to 12 per cent on their businesses.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased by Company Official.

According to eyewitnesses, the traders staged their novel protest near Rajwada, a historical palace in Indore city, which is dubbed as “Mini Mumbai” for its textile shops.

Also Read | Karnataka Urban Local Body Election Results 2021: Congress, BJP Both Claim Victory.

“We tried to send a message that if the GST hike isn't rolled back, we are going to shut our shops and start selling pakodas, poha and vegetables," said Akshay Jain, the president of the Indore Retail Garment Association.

The Central government has acted against its self-reliant India stance by hiking the GST on a "swadeshi" industry, he said.

The move will deal a severe blow to Indian garment makers, and enable manufacturers in China and Bangladesh to hold a sway in this segment, Jain said.

“We don't accept this 12 per cent GST hike. Our businesses will be ruined and the move will burn a hole in the pocket of customers,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)