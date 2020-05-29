India News | MP Govt Creates 'Rojgar Setu Yojana' to Employ Migrant Workers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): The State Government has created 'Rojgar Setu Yojana' to employ migrant workers, who have come back to the State from other states amid coronavirus-induced lockdown, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

Talking to ANI, CM Chouhan said State Government is preparing details after surveying skilled labourers. "We have created 'Rojgar Setu Yojana' to employ migrant workers, who have come back to the State from other States amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. We are preparing the database after getting details of skilled labourers. With the help of this description, they will be provided employment in small, cottage industries or factories," he said.

Chouhan said that Swamitva Scheme is now being implemented in the state too. "The Swamitva Scheme is now being implemented in Madhya Pradesh as well. Under this scheme, the survey of the entire rural population will be done, then the records will be prepared and people will be given ownership rights over their lands," he said.

Swamitva Scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day 2020. The Scheme will ensure the demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas with the use of the latest surveying methods including the drones.

Commenting upon the situation arising due to locusts, he said: "Farmers are alert. Farmers are doing smoke fire, driving tractors without silencers, making sounds, spraying to get rid of the locusts and saving their crops. The crops have not affected much."

The locust swarm are reportedly present in the neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. (ANI)

