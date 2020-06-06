India News | MP: Govt Doctor, Compounder Booked for Bribery

Bhopal, Jun 6 (PTI) A compounder of a government hospital in Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh was nabbed on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe on behalf of a senior block medical officer who has also booked, a Lokayukta police official said.

Compounder Milan Yadav (38) and Babai BMO Dr Shobhana Chouksey (52) have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act, said Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Irmeen Shah.

"An auxiliary nurse midwife lodged a complaint that Chouksey was demanding a bribe in return for releasing her full salary. As Chouksey was in Hoshangabad, she asked Yadav to collect the bribe. We caught Yadav red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000," the SP added.

