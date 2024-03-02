Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the state cabinet will visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on March 4. The state government will also construct a Dharamshala and a separate ghat named after Vikramaditya if space is made available.

CM Yadav made the remark while speaking to reporters at helipad in Ujjain district.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22. It has brought a different energy and joy to the country. In this situation, we decided that I, along with the state cabinet, will go to Ayodhya on March 4. Madhya Pradesh has a special connection with Lord Ram," the CM said.

He further said, "Samrat Vikramaditya had built a Ram temple in Ayodhya 2000 years ago. Now, our government will try to construct a 'dharmshala' in Ayodhya for people of the state visiting there. If the land is made available, we will also construct 'Vikramaditya Ghat' on the banks of the Saryu River."

Earlier, CM Yadav virtually launched "PM Shri Air Ambulance Services' in the state on the occasion of the closing ceremony of 'regional industry conclave 2024' held in Ujjain on Saturday.

Later, he reached the Ujjain Police Line Helipad and inspected the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "It is a historic decision of the Madhya Pradesh government to provide PM Shri Air Ambulance Service in the state. With the help of this service, the lives of poor people can be saved. I am happy that it is being started in the entire state for every person...It is a free-of-cost service..."

Notably, the two-day Regional Industry Conclave, kicked off on Friday in Ujjain. This initiative spans across 20 districts of the state, including Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore. 56 projects are expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 74,000 crore, creating employment opportunities for over 17,000 individuals. (ANI)

