Bhopal, Apr 25 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will come up with guidelines for private security agencies involved in the transportation of cash for banks and ATMs, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram; Thousands Line the Road to See Him (Watch Video).

Such guidelines will help in protecting the vans carrying cash from incidents of loot, he told reporters.

Also Read | Northeast Global Investor Summit 2023: Delhi To Host Event in August To Woo Investment in Northeastern Region.

Only trained personnel can be deployed for the security of such vehicles, he said.

“The state government will issue guidelines for the transportation of cash by private security agencies. A proposal in this regard is being prepared,” Mishra said.

Such private security agencies will need to produce a certificate of training of their security personnel, he said.

The vehicles used for carrying the cash will be monitored through the GPS, the minister said.

For carrying the cash amount, transportation will be allowed only in specially designed vehicles, he said.

These measures will ensure the security of vans carrying cash and prevent incidents of loot, Mishra added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)