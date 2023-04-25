Thiruvananthapuram, April 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome in the Kerala state capital on Tuesday when he arrived here as part of his two-day visit to the state to attend various programmes and launch several projects, including flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express.

After Modi landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, his journey to the Central Railway Station was akin to a roadshow as thousands lined up on the roadsides, hours in advance, to greet him and showered him with flowers as his cavalcade passed them. PM Narendra Modi in Kerala: People Shower Flower Petals on Prime Minister During His Roadshow in Kochi (Watch Videos).

The PM briefly stood on the footboard of his vehicle, surrounded by SPG personnel, to wave at the public as well as party workers and supporters on the roadside who cheered him on with drum beats and chants of 'Modi'.

PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram

#WATCH | Kerala: PM Narendra Modi greets people as he arrives in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. He will today flag off the Vande Bharat Express train at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station. pic.twitter.com/2jnbC1EtUw — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Along the entire route from the airport to the railway station, thousands of people of all ages and from all walks of life as well as BJP workers and supporters, carrying party flags and placards of Modi, were gathered on the roadside braving the hot and humid weather. PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram, To Launch First Vande Bharat Express in Kerala (Watch Video).

Besides the thousands gathered on the roadside, cutouts of the PM and the Vande Bharat Express were also put up along the nearly six km-long route to the railway station.

The entire state capital was under a tight security net, with deployment of hundreds of police personnel and stringent traffic restrictions, as the PM travelled from the airport to the railway station.