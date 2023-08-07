Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday announced that a new Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) office is being set up in Bajag areas of Dindori district for effective control over Naxal activities in the district.

Mishra made the announcement while addressing the media persons in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

"Naxalite sensitive police stations Bajag, Samnapur and Karanjia will be included under it and the headquarters will be Bajag," Mishra told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Mishra also said, “The process of appointing a total of 27 cyber consultants in Cyber Police Headquarters Bhopal, Cyber Police Station Bhopal, Cyber Zonal Inspector General of Police of Madhya Pradesh, Police Commissionerate Bhopal and Indore is under consideration.”

These cyber consultants will provide necessary guidance and cooperation to police officers and employees during investigation of cyber crimes happening in the state, the home minister said, adding that these cyber consultants will also provide necessary support to the police officers regarding prevention of cyber crimes and cyber security.

The home minister also said, “The state government has given Honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) designation to 19 such inspectors, who are going to retire in the next six months and who have not been promoted, on the recommendation of the Director General of Police (DGP). Now, these officers will wear the uniform of DSP. Giving importance to the work done by them during their service, they will be given respectful farewell.”

Besides, talking about the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raid, Mishra said that NIA raided 11 different places in the state and detained people for questioning. After questioning, they were released by giving notices, probably they could be called later.

There is only this much information as of now, rest of the information will be given by the NIA later, he added.

Notably, the NIA raided different locations in the state on Sunday (August 6) in connection with an old case registered in Delhi. (ANI)

