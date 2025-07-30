Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Gwalior police have launched a verification drive to identify people from Assam and West Bengal living in the district, said an official.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, SP City Robin Jain said," People from Assam and West Bengal who are living in Gwalior district are being identified, and teams are being sent to their places of origin for verification. The action is ongoing. Teams are going to Assam and West Bengal. If anyone is found living here illegally by providing a false address, action will be taken against them."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that South Salmara Mankachar district police had pushed back eight illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators to Bangladesh.

"Stern action against illegal infiltration continues... Last night, @SSalmaraPolice pushed back 8 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators back to Bangladesh. @assampolice maintains a strict vigil to thwart all these attempts at illegally entering India," the Assam Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister said that more than 350 illegal infiltrators were pushed back by the security forces to Bangladesh who were trying to sneak into Assam.

On the other hand, the Assam government has carried out eviction drives in various parts of the state to evict illegal settlers who grabbed the government lands, forest lands, and VGR/PGR lands.

The Assam government has already freed more than 1.29 lakh bighas of encroached land.

A day prior, the Assam CM stated that all unauthorised occupation of VGRs (Village Grazing Reserves), PGRs (Professional Grazing Reserves), Satras, Naamghars, forest land, and other public areas would be cleared in a phased manner.

"The government will clear all illegal encroachments on VGR, PGR, Satras, Naamghars, and forest land across the state in a systematic and phased manner," said CM Sarma. (ANI)

