Gwalior, Nov 15 (PTI) The Hindu Mahasabha on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse on his death anniversary at its Gwalior office, evoking a strong reaction from Congress which demanded registration of a criminal case for the "anti-national" act.

A Mahasabha spokesperson said efforts will be made to establish a statue of Godse in Gwalior.

Activists of Mahasabha gathered at its office in Daulatganj area and offered prayers and flowers to Godse's portrait.

They raised slogans in support of "Akhand Bharat" and Godse, who was hanged in Ambala Central Jail on this day in 1949 for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi who was fatally shot on January 30, 1948.

Mahasabha's spokesperson Archana Chouhan said the organisation observed "Balidan Divas" in memory of "revolutionary leader" Godse.

Notably, the Mahasabha had installed a bust of Godse at its Gwalior office on November 15, 2017, which was later removed by the administration.

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav demanded the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) over the event.

“Hindu Mahasabha once again offered prayers to country's first terrorist Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi and performed 'aarti'. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should identify these anti-national people and take strict action by registering an FIR against them,” he said.

