Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): With the Assembly election scheduled later this year, the political tempretature in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is literally shooting through the roof.

In the latest in series of fiery exchanges between the ruling BJP and the principal Opposition player, the Congress, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday took a jibe at former chief minister Kamal Nath over his statement that he needs good workers, not MLAs.

"How can one (Kamal Nath), who can't value his own party MLAs, value his party leader Rahul Gandhi? He is an accidental leader from the Emergency years. In a democracy, voters send MLAs to the Assembly to give voice to their needs and demands. This remark is an insult to the people," Mishra said, adding, "it is not you (Nath) but your ego that you made you say this."

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Govind Singh, hit back at Mishra over his renark against the Congress state chief. "Nath is not an accidental leader. He has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for around 40 years. How can be an accidental leader?"

Also reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attending an Iftar party in his state, Mishra said, "The Bihar CM should stop this gimmick of attenting Iftars. He instigated the riots in Bihar. It is his custom to embrace people and then stab them in the back. Nitish-ji should visit our state and learn what harmony is."

"Unlike you, who incites riots, we shower petals on Ram Navami," Mishra added.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global leader, Mishra said, "PM Modi received a 76-per cent approval rating as a global leader, which is a matter of pride for all of us. It was good news for every Indian. Our top leader is so capable that his name his ringing out from the global stage."

Sharing details about Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, he said, "It is a very good scheme and over 47 lakh registrations have been done so far. It is believed that this figure will cross 50 lakh by today. This scheme will fetch us good results in the coming days." (ANI)

