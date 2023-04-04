Mumbai, April 4: Recently, a video of a woman dressed in a bra top and a miniskirt travelling inside the Delhi Metro went viral. Ever since the internet was asking who is that girl? Well, the Delhi Metro Girl is Rhythm Chanana. She has taken social media by storm with her choice of the outfit while commuting. A resident of Fatehgarh Sahib city of Punjab, Rhythm is @prettypastry11112222 on Instagram.

Media reports said that the girl comes from a traditional family, but because of her open views, she does not get along well with the family and often gets into arguments with them over this. Rhythm Chanana's Instagram feed is also full of pictures in revealing outfits. However, when compared with Uorfi Javed, Rhythm said that she is not influenced by her but believes in wearing clothes of her own choice. 'Delhi Metro Girl' News: Video of Woman Wearing Bra and Skirt in Delhi Metro Train Goes Viral, DMRC Asks Commuters to Follow All Social Etiquette and Protocols.

In the video that exploded on social media, Rhythm was seen wearing a short pink-coloured bra top accompanied by a matching miniskirt. The clothes that she chose to wear while taking a ride in the Delhi Metro are similar to the ones that she wore in one of her Instagram posts. 'Delhi Metro Girl' Photos in Tiny Bra and Mini Skirt Go Viral AGAIN, Netizens Angry Over Woman's Outfit Choice in Public Transport!

Fashions fade, style remains eternal:

‘I Like My Outfit Feeling Cute May Delete Later’

'Be Yourself, There’s No One Better'

Rhythm Chanana is currently doing a course at an acting school and is on her way to becoming a successful model. Rhythm said that she never faced any problem because of her dress sense anywhere except the Pink Line Metro in Delhi. And as for her clothes, they are a form of expression for her.

However, the incident did not go well with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as the authority issued an official statement asking commuters to follow etiquette and protocols. "Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers. DMRC's Operations & Maintenance Act in fact lists indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59," the statement read.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 02:24 PM IST.