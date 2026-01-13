Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Indore Collector Shivam Verma has issued an order regarding the use of banned Chinese kite string in kite flying, warning to face legal action against those found guilty ahead of Makar Sankranti festival.

He noted repeated incidents of human casualties and deaths of birds reported in the city and said that no negligence would be accepted in cases linked to the illegal use of Chinese manjha.

According to the order, Collector Verma said that the use of Chinese kite string for kite flying has already been prohibited under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Despite the ban, he noted that the string is still being used clandestinely, posing a serious threat to public safety.

"If a person dies or suffers serious injury due to Chinese kite string, the culprits will face strict action under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita (BNS) 2023 (Causing death by negligence), which includes provisions for up to five years of imprisonment and a fine," Collector Verma said in the order.

He added that cases would also be registered for violating the order under section 223 of BNS (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Additionally, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday took a suo moto cognisance of the growing menace of Chinese 'manjha' ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival after throat slit incidents reported in the district.

Advocate Akash Sharma told ANI, "The Court took suo motu cognisance of the issue of Chinese 'manjha' and appointed an amicus curiae. Following this, we filed an application in court, as the Makar Sankranti festival is approaching, during which kite flying takes place and Chinese 'manjha' is widely used, leading to numerous accidents....".

Advocate Akash Sharma further stated that the court ordered the Indore Commissioner of Police and the Collector to oversee the sale, purchase, manufacture, and storage of Chinese kite string and to conduct awareness campaigns.

"In its decision on that application, the court ordered the Indore Commissioner of Police and the Collector to monitor the sale, purchase, manufacture, and storage of Chinese kite string. Directions were also given to conduct awareness campaigns in social and print media... And if necessary, to register criminal cases too, wherever necessary..." he said.

Meanwhile, throat slit incidents were reported from different parts of the city, prompting the police administration to go on alert mode ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival.

The Indore police also announced rewards for information on Chinese kite string sales, and informers will be honoured with cash payments. Continuous public announcements are also being made to prevent the use of Chinese kite string.

Recently, a 45-year-old man died after a kite string slit his throat while he was riding his bike in Indore on Sunday, January 11.

According to the SHO of Tilak Nagar Police Station, Manish Lodha, the deceased was identified as Raghuveer Dhakar, and the incident occurred between Khajrana Chowk and Bengali Chowk. (ANI)

