Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): In a significant crackdown on the use of modified bike silencers, Indore traffic police destroyed over 1,000 such silencers using bulldozers on Wednesday, an official said.

The officer stated that action against modified silencers has been ongoing for some time, with numerous bikes fined and silencers confiscated. These confiscated silencers were destroyed during Wednesday's operation.

Traffic Inspector Rekha Singh personally operated the bulldozer to destroy the silencers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Arvind Tiwari, told ANI, "The issue of modified bike silencers is directly related to the safety of women, children, and senior citizens. We have a zero-tolerance policy regarding their safety. Many people modify bike silencers, causing them to emit loud, cracker-like noises, which pose a safety risk and increase the likelihood of accidents."

"We have been running this campaign from the beginning and have fined over 2,000 bikes so far. Additionally, we have seized numerous modified silencers, and today, over 1,000 of them have been destroyed," he added.

When questioned about action against manufacturers and sellers of modified silencers, DCP Tiwari said, "We are compiling a list of individuals involved in the manufacturing and sale of modified silencers, and appropriate legal action will be taken against them."

Last month, the Indore traffic police had similarly destroyed around 350 modified silencers using a bulldozer. At the time, officials had reiterated that the use of such silencers posed a threat to public safety, and the campaign to eliminate them would continue. (ANI)

