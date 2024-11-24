Bhopal, Nov 24 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed 1988 batch IPS officer Kailash Makwana as the state's next director general of police (DGP).

An order issued late Saturday night stated Makwana will replace incumbent DGP Sudhir Saxena, who is set to retire on November 30.

Makwana is currently chairman of the MP Police Housing Corporation. He will take over as the new DGP of the state on December 1.

Saxena, the 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, became the DGP of Madhya Pradesh in March 2022.

