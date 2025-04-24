Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Mortal remains of Sushil Nathaniel, who died in a terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, was buried in a Christian cemetery in Indore on Thursday. The mortal remains of Nathaniel, who was a resident of Indore, arrived here in the city late Wednesday night. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with the grieving family and paid his last respects to Nathaniel at the airport on Wednesday night itself.

On Thursday morning, people gathered at Nathaniel's residence located in Veena Nagar in the city and offered their last respects to him. Thereafter, the body was taken to the church in the Nanda Nagar area where the family and other people performed prayers and other rituals. Later on, the body was buried a Christian cemetery in the city.

Nathaniel worked as a branch manager for LIC. He, along with his wife, Jenifer, daughter Akanksha (around 30) and son Austin (around 22), went to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, April 19. His daughter also sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

Speaking to reporters, Nathaniel's aunt (father's sister) said, "I am completely shattered after seeing him (Nathaniel) in this condition (dead body). I don't have words to express my pain. The way my nephew was killed on the spot, I want the government to kill those terrorists on the spot too. They should be punished on the spot."

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Yadav condemned the terror attack on tourists and said that it was a cowardly act by Pakistan, and the entire nation is united to answer it.

"An Indore resident has died tragically (in the terrorist attack). I pray to Baba Mahakal, may his soul rest in peace. This is a cowardly act of Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the whole country are united to answer this cowardly act of Pakistan and its followers, and our government is also moving ahead with very good planning. We all are with the family of the deceased in this hour of grief and we are also concerned about a daughter injured in the incident," the CM said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar also condemned the terror attack and said that the entire government was concerned about the incident and that strict action would be taken.

"The Pahalgam incident is extremely unfortunate and tragic. It is a cowardly attempt by terrorists and I condemn the whole incident. The Prime Minister is worried about the matter and reached here calling off her two-day visit (to Saudi Arabia). The entire government is worried, and strict action will be taken against the terror act," Tomar said. (ANI)

