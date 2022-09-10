Indore, Sep 10 (PTI) A law graduate preparing for a civil judge examination allegedly posed as a judicial magistrate and duped a businessman of Indore by promising to quash a court case, a police official said on Saturday.

Rajiv Lahoti (43) was booked under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections on Friday night for cheating, criminal breach of trust and personation, Juni police station in charge Yogesh Singh told PTI.

"Lahoti met businessman Harbans Singh Wadhwa (58), a resident of Palsikar Colony, in Dewas court and introduced himself as a judicial magistrate. He sought Rs 3 lakh from Wadhwa to close the case against the latter. On August 15, Wadhwa paid him Rs 2.60 lakh," the official said.

"After seeing no movement in the case, Wadhwa inquired about Lahoti and found the latter was not a magistrate but was set to appear for a judicial services exam. Lahoti also stopped taking his calls, after which Wadhwa filed a complaint," the official said.

