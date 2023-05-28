Narmadapuram, May 28 (PTI) A leopard was found dead on the railway tracks near Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, a forest official said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Elderly Man Beaten to Death by Three Men Under Influence of Alcohol in New Palam Vihar, Accused Absconding.

It was apparently hit by a train in an area under Bagdev forest beat and a team of doctors and a dog squad had visited the site, the Satpura Tiger Reserve official said.

Also Read | Democracy Is Not Run by Buildings but by Voice of People, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The leopard seems to have come on to the tracks from a nearby forest and efforts are on to prevent such occurrences, Divisional Forest Officer DK Vasnik said.

Pictures of the incident circulating on social media showed that the leopard's head got severed in impact.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)