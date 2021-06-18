Bhopal, Jun 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 110 new coronavirus infections, taking the state's caseload to 7,89,064, the health department said.

With 28 fatalities, death toll reached 8,707.

A total of 339 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 7,77,630, the department said.

With 21 new cases, worst-affected Indore district's caseload went up to 1,52,713, while that of Bhopal district rose to 1,22,970 with addition of 24 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Indore and Bhopal remained at 1,374 and 972, respectively with no new fatalities being recorded for the second straight day.

Indore is now left with 476 active cases while Bhopal has 957 such cases. The tally of active cases across the state stands at 2,727.

As many as 23 out of 52 districts recorded no new cases since Thursday evening.

With 71,421 tests conducted during the day, the total of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh reached 1.12 crore.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,064, New cases 110, Death toll 8,707, Recovered 7,77,630, Active cases 2,727, Number of tests conducted 1,12,62,974.

