Bhopal, Feb 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,38,588 on Sunday with the detection of 392 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,727, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Union Minister Narayan Rane and His MLA Son Nitesh Rane for Defaming Kin of Late Disha Salian.

The positivity rate, or cases per 100 tests, reduced to 0.5 per cent from 0.7 per cent the previous day, he pointed out.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 54.53% Voter Turnout Recorded in Fifth Phase of Polling.

So far, 10,24,010 people have been discharged post recovery, including 869 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 3,851, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 52 and 23 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 65,593 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,78,31,295, the official added.

A government release said 11,33,88,311 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 6,732 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,38,588, new cases 392, death toll 10,727, recoveries 10,24,010, active cases 3,851, number of tests so far 2,78,31,295. PTI ADU

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)