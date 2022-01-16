Bhopal, Jan 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,30,923 on Sunday after the addition of 6,380 new cases, while the death toll increased by two to 10,545, a health department official said.

The positivity rate stood at 7.7 per cent against 6.6 per cent recorded on Saturday, when the state had recorded 5,315 infections, he said.

Madhya Pradesh's recovery count stood at 7,90,269 after 1,785 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 30,109 active cases, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,852 and 1175 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 82,703 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,47,58,749, the official said.

A total of 10,74,63,788 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 1,20,927 on Sunday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,30,923, new cases 6,380, death toll 10,545, recoveries 7,90,269, active cases 30,109, number of tests so far 2,47,58,749.

