Bhopal, Nov 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,72,082 on Sunday with 723 people testing positive, while seven fatalities in the last 24 hours took the toll to 2,958, a health official said.

A total of 1,107 patients were discharged during the same period, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,60,586.

"Two deaths took place in Rajgarh, and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Khargone, Hoshangabad and Damoh. Of 723 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 220, Indore 77, Gwalior 36 and Jabalpur 34," he said.

Cases in Indore now stand at 34,119, including 682 deaths, while Bhopal's tally is 24,846 with 481 deaths, he added.

"Jabalpur and Gwalior have 12,807 and 12,380 cases respectively. Indore has 2,566 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,540 and 628 and 338 respectively," the official said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,72,082, new cases 723, death toll 2,958, recovered 1,60,586, active cases 8,538, number of people tested so far 29,58,883.

