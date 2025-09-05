Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has stirred a controversy with his remark that tribals should take pride in being tribal and not Hindus, facing a sharp response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reacting to his statement, LoP Singhar told ANI, "The BJP always diverts from real issues. The Tribal community has its own traditions and culture. At a tribal community event, I said, "Garv se kaho ki hum adivashi hain" (say with pride we are tribal). Just as the Sikh community has its own practices, the Buddhist community has its own, and the Jain community has its own, each faith has its distinct beliefs. For the past 16 years, I myself have been performing Ganesh Visarjan rituals in my region. Then why is the BJP so intent on targeting Adivasis and why are they trying to include them into Hinduism?"

He emphasised that their (tribal) culture and their heritage were centuries old. Tribal have existed for thousands of years before the BJP even came into existence, which is why the United Nations declared August 9 as International Day of Indigenous Peoples.

"I believe that behind the BJP lies the ideology of the RSS, and the RSS has never been able to rise above its 'Manuvadi' mindset. If they truly care for Adivasis, then why don't they appoint an Adivasi as their Sarsanghchalak? Why have they never been appointed in all these years? The BJP should tell," the Congress leader asked.

Singhar further highlighted that there are several provisions that clearly state that Adivasis have a distinct status separate from Hindus, and their customs and rituals will be separate outside the Hindu Act.

"I want to say that the Indian Constitution provides a special status for Adivasis. Is the BJP trying to act above the Constitution? Are they trying to go beyond the observations made by the Supreme Court? There are several provisions that clearly state that Adivasis have a distinct status separate from Hindus, and their customs and rituals will be separate outside the Hindu Act. This is enshrined in law and in the Constitution. Which means the BJP wants to change the Constitution, abolish reservations, or disregard Supreme Court judgments and observations. I believe the BJP should first study the Constitution and read the Supreme Court rulings and then make a comment," the Congress leader said.

Notably, while addressing Tribal program in Chhindwara on Wednesday evening, Leader of Opposition Singhar made a remark that sparked a debate in Madhya Pradesh politics.

Singhar said, "Garv se kaho hum adivasi hain, Hindu nhi (say with pride we are tribal, not Hindus. I have been saying this for many years..."

Reacting to LoP's remarks, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that the Congress leader may please Sonia Gandhi but the people of India will get angry with him over his remark.

"Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar ji, don't conspire to make tribals wear a cross (referring to converting into Christianity) around their necks just to please Sonia Gandhi. You may please Sonia, but the people of India will be displeased with you. Remember that India's culture and civilization have thrived in the womb of the tribal community. In this land, Lord Ram himself ate the berries offered by Shabari and addressed her as mother. This is the essence of India's sanatan traditions and civilization, which the Adivasis have proudly embraced and followed to till date. Hundreds of Adivasis joined the freedom movement and sacrificed to make the nation independent. By celebrating the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the world has showcased that Birsa Munda is a hero of Indian culture, sanatan civilization and adivasis are devotees of such Birsa Munda," Sharma said.

He further accused that the Congress leader conspire to convert the tribals into Christianity.

"You should not attempt to mislead the Adivasis just to please Sonia Gandhi. Do not commit this sin, Umang ji. Adivasis are followers of Sanatan culture, they worship trees, they worship the waters of rivers, and that is the essence of Indian culture and civilization. No matter how hard you try, the Adivasi of India will never wear a cross around his neck; they will always hail the Sanatan, Birsa Munda, they will not become Christian. As much as you are plotting to convert the tribals to Christianity, don't commit this sin Umang Singhar ji, otherwise you will regret it. India will become angry with you," he added. (ANI)

