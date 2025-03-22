Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress organised a protest in Bhopal on Saturday, demanding action from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over rising crimes against women in the state.

During the protest, Congress women leaders raised slogans against the state government and sought to make a safe environment for women in the state.

Vibha Patel, the President of the Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress, criticised the state's handling of rising crimes, stating, "Madhya Pradesh is at the top position in the atrocities against women. The way incidents of rape of minor girls are being reported, the Mohan Yadav government and senior BJP leaders should get deep drown. CM Mohan Yadav is managing the state home ministry but is unable to provide security to the girls. There is so much pressure on the police that they are not able to take impartial action."

Patel also announced that under the "Bachchi Bachao Pakhwada" (Save Girl Child Fortnight) starting April 2, the Mahila Congress would hold protests in every district across the state.

"Today, we like to warn CM Mohan Yadav that our Bachchi Bachao Pakhwadam which will start from April 2 under which protests will be held against the Chief Minister and his ministers in every district in the state. Demonstrations will be held at the district headquarters. Those who used to talk about Ladli Behna, the Kanyadan scheme; did it only mean for taking votes? Today, the truth is that girls are not safe in the state," Patel said.

She also urged the Governor of Madhya Pradesh to intervene and speak to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav about the need for him to step down from the state's home ministry, citing concerns about the safety of girls in the state.

"When girls leave home, parents remain worried about them. The Mohan government should immediately provide a safe environment for girls in the state. We want to say to the Governor that taking cognizance of the situation, he should talk to CM Mohan Yadav about leaving himself from the state home ministry post," she added. (ANI)

