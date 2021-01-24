Umaria (MP), Jan 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died after being run over by a jeep here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Rinku Kol, was a mechanic, who hailed from Jharkhand, Kotwali police inspector Rakesh Uike said.

The victim, a tribal man, was crushed to death after the jeep veered off the way and entered his roadside car repair shop, he said.

"We have seized the vehicle and arrested its driver, Rampal Dhavda (56), under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence)," the inspector said.

He said that the driver hails from Kolar area in Bhopal.

