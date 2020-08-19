Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav tested COVID-19 positive and has been admitted to the Aurobindo Hospital here.

The hospital's general secretary Dr Mahak Bhandari said, "The treatment is underway for Minister Mohan Yadav and his condition is stable. After a CT scan was done he was found with 10 per cent lung involvement. As of now, he is being given anti-viral and supportive anti-biotic therapy."

On Tuesday in a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "My corona test has come positive. So I have come to Aurobindo Hospital. Due to blessings of Baba Shri Mahakaal, I am healthy." (ANI)

