Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Despite showing no symptoms of the infection, Silawat said he underwent coronavirus test on the instruction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"On the instructions of the Chief Minister, I went for COVID-19 screening. I had no symptoms. I and my wife have come out COVID-19 positive. I am sure that with all your good wishes, we will beat corona and then return to the field with the same determination. I request all my friends to get themselves tested for coronavirus," he tweeted.

Notably, CM Chouhan was admitted to a hospital here on Saturday after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

