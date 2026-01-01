Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the state government is extending full medical support to people affected after consuming contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area and made arrangements of adequate beds in the hospital for patients.

The Minister also emphasised that patient inflow was declining and ensuring free treatment to people affected in the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Vijayvargiya said, "I cannot comment on the number of deaths at the moment as official figures will be declared after consulting with doctors. Nevertheless, we will provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who have died. We are providing free of cost treatment to all the patients. We have deployed five ambulances here and are sending serious patients immediately to hospitals. The number of patients arriving has decreased... Those whose condition is serious have been sent to the hospital."

"We have made 100 beds available at Arvindo Hospital and allocated an entire 100-bed ward at MY Hospital with deployment of 22 doctors and 24 doctors respectively. Some children have been sent to Chacha Nehru Hospital and a dedicated team of doctors are treating them," he said.

The Minister further stressed that mostly people living in Bharirathpura locality belong to economically weaker sections so it was being ensured that they should not spend a single penny for their treatment.

"This is a settlement of economically weaker sections, so we have ensured that no one has to spend money on treatment. I am here, and we will stay here in Bhagirathpura until no more patients come in, and we will manage the entire situation... We have also requested people to consume boiled water," Vijayvargiya said.

He further added that the source of the contaminated water was identified and was being repaired. The situation would be back to normal within a day or two though people should boil water before drinking it.

"We have deployed 50 tankers here and are providing Narmada water to the people. We have also distributed chlorine to every household. So, everyone should boil water, add chlorine and then consume it," the minister said. (ANI)

