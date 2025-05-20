Hathras (UP), May 20 (PTI) An MP-MLA court here on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed against Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman over alleged derogatory remarks against Rana Sanga, a Rajput ruler of Mewar during the early 16th century.

Judge Deepak Nath Saraswati ruled that no legal proceedings can be initiated against a Member of Parliament for remarks made during a parliamentary session.

The petition was filed by Matendra Singh Gehlot, who claimed that Suman insulted the Kshatriya community by referring to Rana Sanga as a "traitor" during a speech in the Rajya Sabha.

Gehlot stated that he is a descendant of Rana Sanga and the community regards Sanga's legacy with pride and honour.

Prior to this plea, Gehlot had also attempted to lodge a police complaint against the MP.

However, citing Article 105 of the Constitution and related legal provisions, the court held that no court has jurisdiction over statements made by MPs within Parliament, and accordingly dismissed the plea.

