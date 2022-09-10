Bhopal, Sep 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday invited senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti to join his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is being led by Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | Mumbai Witnesses Noisy Ganpati Visarjan After Gap of Two Years, Noise Levels Touch 120 dB in City.

He also mocked the BJP for claiming Gandhi was wearing a Rs 41,000 T-shirt during the march, adding that the saffron party would soon come down to taking about his shoes but would stay silent on the crowds the event was attracting.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Student in Vizianagaram Crosses River Without Any Conveyance to Appear in Exam; Watch Viral Video.

On Friday, Bharti had claimed the decision on the march was a delayed one and would not benefit Gandhi.

Queried on this statement, Nath said, "I don't know why Uma Bharti ji said it was a delayed decision. I am inviting her to join Bharat Jodo Yatra."

On another statement of Bharti that those in power must take care of the struggle against inequality that is taking place in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country, Nath said he agreed with her.

"There is need to pay attention to social justice as the country is culturally diverse. People from different social strata have been offering to challenge the BJP on this front and this will grow further till the next election," Nath asserted.

The BJP had tweeted that Gandhi was wearing a Burberry T-shirt that cost Rs 41,257 and had posted pictures of Gandhi as well as a similar T-shirt with a price tag.

Responding to a query on this, Nath said. "Those getting worried about Rahul Gandhi's yatra are talking about T-shirts. Soon, they will come down to discussing his shoes. But they will stay silent about the huge crowds the march is attracting."

Gandhi has undertaken a 3,570-kilometre yatra to connect with people across the country while seeking to strengthen the Congress party, which has suffered successive electoral defeats in the last few years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)