Bhopal, Dec 5 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was registered in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 10,54,905 and 10,776, respectively, a health official said.

The recovery count stood at 10,44,122, leaving the state with seven active cases, the official informed.

With 2,171 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,37,569, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,905, new cases – Nil, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,122, active cases-seven, number of tests so far 3,02,37,569 .

